Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 18,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 48,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

