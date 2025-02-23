Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,943,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

