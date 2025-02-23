Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.47. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

Südzucker Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.08.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

