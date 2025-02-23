Stevens Capital Partners Has $344,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

