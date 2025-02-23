Stevens Capital Partners Has $23.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,324,000 after buying an additional 79,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.14 and a 200 day moving average of $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

