Stevens Capital Partners Has $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000.

VBR stock opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

