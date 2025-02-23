StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter.

StealthGas Stock Up 8.3 %

GASS stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 701.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

