ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New $999,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.