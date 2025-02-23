Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Sells 67,007 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

