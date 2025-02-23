Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 612 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 13.9% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.