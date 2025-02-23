SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

