SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

