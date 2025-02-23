South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
