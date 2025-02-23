South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

USB stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

