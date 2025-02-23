South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,850 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

