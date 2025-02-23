South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 39,466 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.