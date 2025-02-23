South Dakota Investment Council Has $124.23 Million Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,834 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group makes up 2.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned 12.65% of Bristow Group worth $124,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Bristow Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Down 1.5 %

VTOL stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

