Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and traded as low as $15.10. Sodexo shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 28,115 shares changing hands.
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
