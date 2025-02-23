Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 324,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 285,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price objective on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

