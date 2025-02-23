Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.