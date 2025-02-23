Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $574.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.