Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

