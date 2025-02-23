Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COR opened at $241.47 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.