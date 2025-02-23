Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 196.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.