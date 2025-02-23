Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,784,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 440,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

