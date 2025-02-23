Sen. Purchases Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Senator (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Howmet Aerospace stock on January 22nd.

Senator also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 1/22/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/22/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 1/21/2025.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 6.2 %

HWM stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

