Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as low as $22.08. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 22,793 shares changing hands.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

