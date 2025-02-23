Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.