Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

