Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Boosted by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 402.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,232 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.