Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 24th. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock had issued 1,020,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $5,100,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAI opened at $4.02 on Friday. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

