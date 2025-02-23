Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

