Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
About Rubicon Technology
