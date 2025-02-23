RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.91 and last traded at $124.37. Approximately 787,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,659,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.