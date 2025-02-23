Restaurant Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Block, Toast, and Shake Shack are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares in companies that operate in the restaurant industry. This includes fast food chains, casual dining brands, and fine dining establishments. Investing in these stocks means that you are purchasing a portion of the company’s ownership, with the expectation that the restaurant or chain will be profitable and increase in value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $10.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.15. 102,175,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,395,438. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $144.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,341,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,850,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.79. 1,382,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.88.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $128.80 on Thursday, hitting $4,981.81. 100,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,359. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,913.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4,537.47. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Block (XYZ)

Block, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. It provides hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments.

Shares of XYZ stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $82.65. 5,406,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,992. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 10,146,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $11.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.10. 3,203,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.29 and a beta of 1.86.

