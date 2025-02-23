Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Head to Head Contrast

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Experian”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.27 $133.11 million $0.35 56.32 Experian $7.10 billion 6.25 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Experian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randstad.

This table compares Randstad and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.53% 9.79% 3.71% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Randstad and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 1 0 2 3.33 Experian 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Randstad pays out 285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Randstad beats Experian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad



Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Experian



Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

