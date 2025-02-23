Quaker Chemical (KWR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $430.47 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KWR opened at $141.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $207.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

