Quaker Chemical (KWR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $430.47 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE KWR opened at $141.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $207.83.
Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quaker Chemical
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.