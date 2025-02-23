ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.