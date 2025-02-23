ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.68. 2,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.06% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

