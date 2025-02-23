Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

Oracle, Globant, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 1 year low of $109.66 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $58.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.02. 5,368,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,977. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 64,682,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,538,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,694,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 13,013,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,459,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.51. 797,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.78. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $161.24 and a one year high of $243.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 8,397,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99.

