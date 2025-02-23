Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 439 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $656.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $731.32 and a 200 day moving average of $769.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

