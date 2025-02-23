Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 160,465 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

