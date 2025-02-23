Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Stock Down 0.5 %
CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.