Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

