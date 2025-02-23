Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,420 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Broadcom accounts for 2.4% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

