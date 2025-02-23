Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $535.25 Million

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a total market capitalization of $535.25 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,011.83 or 0.99865754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,577.08 or 0.99360403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,805,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 112,502,998.79 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 2.04941938 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $75,899,259.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

