Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 4.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Pinterest worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,423,000 after buying an additional 460,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,677,000 after buying an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $600,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

