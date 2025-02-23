Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

