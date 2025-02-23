Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 7.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.47% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.