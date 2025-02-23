Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.62.
