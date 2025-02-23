Penny Stocks To Follow Now – February 20th

Mobile-health Network Solutions, Scantech AI Systems, WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares, TeraWulf, SEALSQ, FibroGen, and Plug Power are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to the shares of small companies that trade for less than $5 per share, often outside of the major market exchanges. They are considered high-risk investments due to their lack of liquidity, large bid-ask spreads, and limited disclosure of information. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

NASDAQ MNDR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 384,766,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNDR

Scantech AI Systems (STAI)

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is a leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence-based security screening solutions. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

NASDAQ:STAI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,013,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,472. Scantech AI Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAI

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares (WOK)

NASDAQ WOK traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 110,546,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOK

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,719,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,129,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

SEALSQ (LAES)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

LAES traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 27,898,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.20. SEALSQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAES

FibroGen (FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,087,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,802. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FGEN

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,097,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,657,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Further Reading